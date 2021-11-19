Broncos Signing WR Tim Patrick To Three-Year Extension Worth Up To $34.5M

Mike Klis of 9 News reports that the Broncos are finalizing a three-year contract extension for WR Tim Patrick.

According to Mike Garafolo, Patrick receives a three-year contract worth up to $34.5 million and includes $18.5 million guaranteed.

Patrick was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 and could have had a decent market. However, it looks like the Broncos stepped up to get him under control long term.

Patrick, 27, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Utah back in 2017. He was waived by Baltimore a few months later and claimed off of waivers by the 49ers.

San Francisco waived Patrick coming out of the preseason and he caught on with the Broncos soon after. He returned to Denver on an exclusive rights contract before the Broncos used a second-round tender on him worth around $3.384 million for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Patrick has appeared in 10 games for the Broncos and caught 37 passes for 523 yards receiving and four touchdowns.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list.