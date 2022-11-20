Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett Cedes Play-Calling To QB Coach Klint Kubiak

According to Tom Pelissero, Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett is giving up play-calling duties on offense and tabbing QB coach Klint Kubiak as his replacement.

Denver is the NFL’s last-ranked offense in points per game and Hackett is hopeful for a spark. He picked Kubiak because the 35-year-old has experience calling plays from his previous stop with the Vikings but Pelissero adds Hackett and OC Justin Outten will be heavily involved.

Hackett kept the move under wraps for most of the week, telling only Kubiak, QB Russell Wilson and GM George Paton before making a team-wide announcement on Saturday.

While Eagles HC Nick Sirianni and Giants HC Brian Daboll have given up play-calling duties recently, this is the second major change Hackett has been forced to make this season due to the Broncos’ struggles. He completely revamped the in-game decision-making infrastructure after the Week 1 debacle against the Seahawks.

Hackett, 42, began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers back in 2006 as an offensive quality control coach. After two years in Tampa Bay, the Bills hired him for the same position.

Hackett later became the QB/TEs coach at Syracuse and worked his way up to offensive coordinator a year later. After Doug Marrone was hired as the Bills’ head coach, Hackett returned to Buffalo as the team’s offensive coordinator.

Hackett followed Marrone to the Jaguars and served as their offensive coordinator for three seasons before being fired. He joined the Packers in 2019 and eventually was promoted to offensive coordinator before taking the Broncos head coaching job in 2022.

So far, Hackett has a 3-6 record in his first season with the Broncos.