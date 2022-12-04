Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett Seems Safe Until After Season

While Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett is unquestionably on the hot seat given Denver’s struggles, Jonathan Jones reports there doesn’t appear to be any momentum toward him being fired midseason.

Jones adds the Walton-Penner group that has taken over ownership of the team this year hasn’t made any promises or guarantees, but there have been no discussions about an in-season move.

The offense continues to be woeful and the team hit a new low with a 23-10 loss to a Panthers team that has its own share of major issues. Jones writes Hackett has not lost the locker room yet, and before the Carolina loss the team had been in nine one-score games with a 3-6 record in those.

To avoid being one and done as a head coach, though, Jones says Hackett needs to start winning.

Hackett, 42, began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers back in 2006 as an offensive quality control coach. After two years in Tampa Bay, the Bills hired him for the same position.

Hackett later became the QB/TEs coach at Syracuse and worked his way up to offensive coordinator a year later. After Doug Marrone was hired as the Bills’ head coach, Hackett returned to Buffalo as the team’s offensive coordinator.

Hackett followed Marrone to the Jaguars and served as their offensive coordinator for three seasons before being fired. He joined the Packers in 2019 and eventually was promoted to offensive coordinator before taking the Broncos head coaching job in 2022.

So far, Hackett has a 3-8 record in his first season with the Broncos.