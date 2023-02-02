Broncos HC Sean Payton Looking To Potentially Retain DC Ejiro Evero

Michael Silver says new Broncos HC Sean Payton is meeting with DC Ejiro Evero today to discuss the possibility of him staying in Denver.

Evero is highly thought of around the league and has numerous options. He’s a potential head coaching candidate for the Colts and Cardinals and would have significant interest as a defensive coordinator elsewhere.

Payton also has options to pull from. He’s been linked to former Broncos HC Vic Fangio but Fangio also has a plethora of options to choose from.

Evero, 41, was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Raiders out of UC Davis back in 2004 before returning to his alma mater as an assistant coach.

He then began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers as a defensive quality control coach before joining the 49ers and Packers in the same capacity.

The Rams then hired Evero as their safeties coach in 2017 before he was promoted to secondary coach and passing game coordinator in 2021. The Broncos hired him as defensive coordinator in 2022.

In 2022, the Broncos ranked No. 6 in fewest yards allowed, No. 11 in fewest points allowed, No. 11 in fewest rushing yards allowed, and No. 11 in fewest passing yards allowed.