Broncos Hiring Former Chargers OC Joe Lombardi

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos are hiring former Chargers OC Joe Lombardi to their offensive coaching staff.

Klis says Lombardi’s role hasn’t been determined yet but he’s in the mix to be the offensive coordinator.

Lombardi goes way back with new Broncos HC Sean Payton, so this always made sense as a landing spot.

Lombardi, 51, began his coaching career at Dayton back in 1996 as their DL coach. From there, he worked for a number of schools before eventually taking his first NFL coaching job with the Falcons in 2006 as a defensive assistant.

The Saints would hire Lombardi a year later and he worked his way up to QBs coach before being hired as the Lions’ offensive coordinator for the 2014 season. He was replaced after two seasons and returned to the Saints as their QBs coach in 2016.

Lombardi was hired by the Chargers as their offensive coordinator in 2021. He was fired after two seasons.

In 2022, the Chargers ranked No. 9 in total offense, including No. 3 in passing yards per game and No. 30 in rushing yards per game, and No. 13 in points per game.