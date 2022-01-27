Broncos Hiring Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett As Next Head Coach

Tom Pelissero reports that the Broncos are finalizing a deal to make Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett their next head coach. Hackett was scheduled to interview with the Jaguars again before being offered a deal by the Broncos, who considered him to be the top candidate.

Hackett, 41, began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers back in 2006 as an offensive quality control coach. After two years in Tampa Bay, the Bills hired him for the same position.

Hackett later became the QB/TEs coach at Syracuse and worked his way up to offensive coordinator a year later. After Doug Marrone was hired as the Bills’ head coach, Hackett returned to Buffalo as the team’s offensive coordinator.

Hackett followed Marrone to the Jaguars and served as their offensive coordinator for three seasons before being fired. He joined the Packers in 2019.

In 2021, the Packers’ offense ranks No. 10 in total yards, No. 10 in points scored, No. 18 in rushing yards, and No. 8 in passing yards.

We will have more news on Hackett and the Broncos as it becomes available.