Broncos Hiring Vance Joseph As Defensive Coordinator

Peter Schrager reports that the Broncos are hiring Vance Joseph as their new defensive coordinator under HC Sean Payton.

This is interesting considering that Joseph was previously the head coach of the Broncos.

Beyond that, reports mentioned that Rex Ryan was a strong candidate for the job.

Joseph interviewed for the Eagles’ defensive coordinator job earlier in the week and was among the candidates for the Cardinals’ head coach job.

Joseph, 50, began his NFL coaching career with the 49ers as their assistant defensive backs coach back in 2005. He spent six years in San Francisco before joining the Texans as their DBs coach in 2011.

After three years in Houston and two more with the Bengals, Joseph was hired by the Dolphins as their defensive coordinator. The Broncos would hire him as their head coach a year later, but elected to move after two seasons.

The Cardinals hired Joseph as their defensive coordinator in 2019.

During his two years as Broncos head coach, Joseph led the team to a record of 11-21 (34.3 percent) and no playoff appearances.