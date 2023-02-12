Broncos Interviewed Rex Ryan For Defensive Coordinator

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reports that Broncos head coach Sean Payton interviewed ESPN’s Rex Ryan for their defensive coordinator job.

This is the first reported interest in Ryan for some time now.

The name most linked to the Broncos’ coordinator job has been Seahawks Assistant Sean Desai.

Ryan, 60, began his coaching career back in 1987 at Eastern Kentucky. He worked for a number of schools before being hired by the Ravens as their DL coach in 1999.

Ryan eventually worked his way up to assistant HC/defensive coordinator before the Jets hired him as their head coach in 2009. He was fired after six years in New York and immediately hired by the Bills as their head coach.

Buffalo would fire Ryan after two seasons and he’s been working as an analyst for ESPN ever since.

For his career, Ryan’s teams produced a record of 61-66 (48 percent), which includes two postseason appearances and two trips to the AFC Championship game.