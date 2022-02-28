Broncos Interviewing QBs Kenny Pickett, Matt Corral & Malik Willis

The Denver Broncos are scheduled to host quarterbacks Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett, and Matt Corral for formal interviews tonight, according to Mike Klis.

The Broncos are clearly working to find a long-term solution this offseason so it’s not surprising to see them lining up meetings with some of this year’s top prospects at quarterback.

Denver holds the No. 9 overall pick in this year’s draft class and there’s a chance they could have their pick of quarterbacks if they don’t address the position in free agency or the trade market.

Willis, 22, threw for 5,176 yards over his four years at Auburn and Liberty, completing 62.8% of his passes. He threw for 48 touchdowns and 18 interceptions over his career. He also added 2,131 yards rushing over 366 attempts, and 29 career rushing touchdowns.

Pickett, 23, threw for 12,303 yards throughout his five-year career at Pittsburgh. He completed 62.4% of his passes and had 81 touchdowns and 32 interceptions. Pickett also had 801 rushing yards on 417 attempts and 20 touchdowns.

Corral, 23, threw for 8,281 yards throughout his four-year career at Ole Miss. He completed 67.3% of his passes and had 57 touchdowns and 23 interceptions. He also added 1,338 rushing yards on 334 attempts and 18 touchdowns.