Broncos LB Drew Sanders Carted Off With Non-Achilles Lower Leg Injury

Per Troy Renck, Broncos HC Sean Payton did not have an update on the lower leg injury that led to LB Drew Sanders being carted off the practice field on Saturday.

Payton noted that Sanders will undergo an MRI and did not tear his Achilles. Sanders previously suffered a torn Achilles tendon during the team’s offseason workouts last April.

Sanders, 24, was selected with the No. 67 overall pick in the third round by the Broncos in the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s in the third year of his four-year, $5,734,727 rookie contract that included a $1,170,711 signing bonus.

In 2024, Sanders appeared in four games for the Broncos and recorded eight tackles and one sack.

We will have more news on Sanders as it becomes available.