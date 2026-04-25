Broncos Signing Texas A&M LB Taurean York

According to Matt Zenitz, the Broncos are signing former Texas A&M LB Taurean York as an undrafted free agent.

York, 20, was a freshman All-American in 2023 at Texas A&M and third-team All-SEC in 2025 before foregoing his remaining eligibility and declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft.

During his three-year college career, York appeared in 39 games for the Aggies and recorded 228 total tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one interception and eight pass deflections.