Broncos QB Bo Nix Underwent Clean-Up Procedure On Ankle

According to Ian Rapoport, Broncos QB Bo Nix underwent an anticipated clean-up procedure on his ankle last week.

Rapoport notes that Denver is expected to be conservative with Nix during the offseason program. Still, he continues to make “strong progress” in his recovery and remains on track to be ready for the start of training camp.

Nix suffered a fractured ankle back in January and was determined to have a 12-week recovery timeline.

Nix had an initial surgery to repair the injury, which happened on one of the final plays of their divisional round win against the Bills.

At the time, it was reported that Nix was expected to be largely recovered in time for OTAs, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Broncos exercise a lot of caution.

His injury marked the third time Nix broke his ankle during his playing career. However, this break was in a different spot, and Nix was told there shouldn’t be any long-term concerns.

Nix, 25, was the 12th overall pick by the Broncos out of Oregon in the 2024 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $18.6 million rookie deal through 2027 with a fifth-year option for the 2028 season. The deal also included a $10,356,848 signing bonus.

In 2025, Nix appeared in all 17 games for the Broncos and completed 63.4 percent of his passes for 3,931 yards, 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also rushed for 356 yards and five touchdowns.