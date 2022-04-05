Broncos LB Jonas Griffith Signing ERFA Tender

Per Aaron Wilson, Broncos LB Jonas Griffith signed his exclusive rights free agent tender with the team on Tuesday.

Griffith, 25, signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Indiana State following the draft in April of 2020, but San Francisco later opted to waive him.

Griffith caught on to the Colts’ practice squad briefly before returning to the 49ers’ practice squad and signing a futures deal with the team. However, the 49ers traded him to the Broncos coming out of the preseason.

In 2021, Griffith appeared in 13 games for the Broncos and recorded 46 tackles and one fumble recovery.