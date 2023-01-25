Jerry Rosburg’ Contract With Broncos Expires, Could Still Be Back In Denver

Update:

Field Yates is now reporting that Jerry Rosburg’s contract with the Broncos expired and he was not let go as he had reported earlier in the day.

Yates says that there’s still a chance that Rosburg could be back with the Broncos, but this will be determined in the coming weeks once the team hires a new head coach and staff.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Broncos have let go of interim HC Jerry Rosenburg on Wednesday.

According to Yates, Rosenburg will not be part of the team’s coaching staff moving forward.

Rosburg, 67, got his start in the NFL with the Browns as a special teams coordinator in 2001 and coached in Cleveland until 2006. He had stops in that same role with the Falcons for a year, then joined the Ravens in 2008 and coached through 2018.

Rosburg retired following the 2018 season but was brought out of retirement to be a game-management specialist for the Broncos last season. He was later named interim head coach after they fired Nathaniel Hackett midseason.