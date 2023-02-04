Broncos Letting DC Ejiro Evero Out Of Contract, ‘Strong Candidate’ For Vikings’ Job

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Broncos are allowing defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero out of his contract.

Denver reportedly had interest in retaining Evero as part of Sean Payton’s staff, but they have since lined up interviews with candidates while not allowing Evero to speak with interested teams.

Clearly, things have changed and he’s now expected to be a “strong candidate” for the Vikings’ defensive coordinator job. He also has interest from the Panthers.

Evero, 41, was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Raiders out of UC Davis back in 2004 before returning to his alma mater as an assistant coach.

He then began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers as a defensive quality control coach before joining the 49ers and Packers in the same capacity.

The Rams then hired Evero as their safeties coach in 2017 before he was promoted to secondary coach and passing game coordinator in 2021. The Broncos hired him as defensive coordinator in 2022.

In 2022, the Broncos ranked No. 6 in fewest yards allowed, No. 11 in fewest points allowed, No. 11 in fewest rushing yards allowed, and No. 11 in fewest passing yards allowed.