Broncos Make Four Roster Moves

According to Troy Renck, the Broncos have released RB Devine Ozigbo from their practice squad and signed DB Delonte Hood.

The team is also waiving CB Michael Ojemudia and signing TE Dalton Keene to the practice squad.

Ozigbo, 26, originally signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska in 2019. He was waived coming out of the preseason and claimed off waivers by the Jaguars.

He was among Jacksonville’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason in 2021 and re-signed with the practice squad. The Saints signed him off of the Jaguars’ practice squad but waived him later in the season. He was claimed back by the Jaguars but cut again, landing with the Patriots practice squad late in the season.

Ozigbo had signed a futures deal with the Patriots for the 2022 season before they decided to let him go. He signed on with the Saints this past May.

From there, the Saints waived Ozigbo back in August, and was later claimed by the Broncos. The Broncos released him prior to the start of the season and opted to bring him back to their practice squad. Denver recently waived Ozigbo again prior to bringing him back once more.

In 2022, Ozigbo appeared in four games for the Broncos and rushed for four yards on three carries.