Broncos Make Five Moves, Place RT Billy Turner On IR

Mike Klis reports that the Broncos are placing RT Billy Turner on injured reserve with a knee injury.

The team is also waiving WR Tyrie Cleveland and elevating DL Jonathan Harris to the active roster.

In additional moves, the team is activating OL Tom Compton from the PUP list and signing WR Victor Bolden to their practice squad.

Turner, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2014. He spent over two years in Miami before he was waived during the 2016 season and later claimed off of waivers by the Broncos.

Turner re-signed with Denver in 2018 on a one-year, $2 million contract. He later departed for a four-year, $28 million contract with the Green Bay Packers in 2019.

He then returned to the Broncos on a one-year deal back in March.

In 2022, Turner appeared in four games for the Broncos, making three starts.