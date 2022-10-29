Broncos Make Three Roster Moves

The Broncos made three roster moves on Saturday, including elevating DE Jonathan Kongbo and OL Quinn Bailey to their active roster.

The team also signed veteran RB Devine Ozigbo to their active roster.

Kongbo, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Tennessee back in 2020. He was drafted by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the CFL with the No. 5 overall pick.

The 49ers signed Kongbo to a futures contract, but ended up releasing him with an injury settlement prior to the start of the season. From there, Denver signed Kongbo to a futures contract this past January and he’s been on and off the Broncos’ practice squad and active roster ever since.

During his three-year college career, Kongbo recorded 51 tackles, 3.5 sacks, two interceptions and a pass defense over the course of 23 games.