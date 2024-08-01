Broncos Making Two Moves

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos are placing OL Quinn Bailey on season-ending injured reserve.

Bailey went down in practice on Wednesday with what HC Sean Payton later said was a fractured ankle. It was immediately apparent it was a serious injury.

Denver replaced Bailey on the roster with OL Oliver Jervis.

Bailey, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Arizona State back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Broncos, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Bailey has been on and off of the Broncos’ roster ever since. He returned as an exclusive rights free agent in 2023 and was set to be a restricted free agent in 2024 when he signed a one-year deal.

In 2023, Bailey appeared in all 17 games for the Broncos and made one start.