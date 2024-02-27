Broncos Meeting With Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy At Combine

Broncos GM George Paton said the Broncos will have a Combine meeting with Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy, per James Palmer.

Denver is widely expected to be in the market for a new starting quarterback this offseason, and McCarthy could be an option for them in the first round.

The Broncos have the No. 12 pick and McCarthy is loosely seen as the leading prospect in the second tier of notable quarterbacks available this year.

At the Combine, teams can speak with any player but are allocated 45 “formal” interviews, which is noteworthy given more than 300 prospects are invited to the Combine every year.

McCarthy, 21, won the National Championship at Michigan in 2023 and was named first-team All-Big Ten in 2023.

During his three-year career with Michigan, McCarthy started 28 of his 40 games, posting a record of 27-1, and completing 67.6 percent of his passes for 6,226 yards with 49 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also had 161 carries for 632 yards and 10 touchdowns.