Broncos Not Rushing To Sign Dalvin Cook

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos do not appear to be in on former Vikings RB Dalvin Cook at the moment.

Klis reported the same thing on Friday once Cook was formally released by Minnesota.

While the Broncos will likely look to address their backfield further at some point before training camp, Klis says it’s more likely they go after a cheaper option.

The Broncos were one of the teams that were expected to have interest in Cook. It seems that at minimum his asking price will have to dip considerably for Denver to be in play, however. There are other potential landing spot options that could afford to pay Cook closer to his previous 2023 salary.

Minnesota had a hard time trading Cook due to his salary and that will play a major role in where the veteran running back ends up.

The Vikings had approached Cook about taking a pay cut to stay but he evidently preferred to take his chances with the open market and a fresh start.

Cook, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Vikings back in 2017. He was in the third year of his four-year, $6.35 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1.13 million for the 2020 season when the Vikings signed him to a five-year, $63 million extension through 2025.

Cook was due base salaries of $10.4 million and $11.9 million over the next two seasons when the Vikings released him.

In 2022, Cook started all 17 games for the Vikings and rushed 264 times for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns. He added 39 receptions on 56 targets for 295 yards and two more touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Cook as the news is available.