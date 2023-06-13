Broncos Officially Sign OLB Frank Clark, Waive WR Nick Williams

Per the NFL transaction wire, the Broncos have officially signed OLB Frank Clark to the roster.

In a corresponding move, the team waived WR Nick Williams to make room. He had just been signed about a week ago.

Clark, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2015. He played out his four-year, $3.732 million contract and was subsequently franchise-tagged by the Seahawks.

Seattle then traded Clark to the Chiefs in exchange for a first and second-round pick. Clark signed a five-year, $105.5 million extension in Kansas City.

Last offseason, Clark signed a new two-year contract worth $29 million, but the Chiefs opted to move on after the 2022 season.

In 2022, Clark appeared in 15 games for the Chiefs and recorded 39 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, five sacks, one forced fumble, one recovery, one pass deflection and a safety.