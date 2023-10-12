Broncos OLB Frank Clark Agrees To Pay Cut To Facilitate Trade Or Release

According to Mike Garafolo, Broncos OLB Frank Clark has agreed to a pay cut to restructure his salary.

Clark agreed to a $1.679 million reduction in his initial $3.5 million base salary. He’s already been paid some of that but is now scheduled to make $841,000 over the rest of the season.

It’s worth pointing out this makes Clark more tradable without the Broncos having to eat the money. The veteran pass rusher has come up as a potential trade candidate ahead of the deadline and this seems to make a move more likely.

Clark did not practice with an illness this week and won’t play in tonight’s game against the Chiefs.

Clark, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2015 out of Michigan. He played out his four-year, $3.732 million contract and was subsequently franchise-tagged by the Seahawks.

Seattle then traded Clark to the Chiefs in exchange for a first and second-round pick. Clark signed a five-year, $105.5 million extension in Kansas City.

Back in 2021, Clark signed a new two-year contract worth $29 million, but the Chiefs opted to move on after the 2022 season.

From there, Clark signed a one-year deal with the Broncos this past offseason.

In 2022, Clark appeared in 15 games for the Chiefs and recorded 39 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, five sacks, one forced fumble, one recovery, one pass deflection and a safety.

In 2023, Clark has appeared in two games for the Broncos and made two tackles.