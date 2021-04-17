Broncos Open To Drafting QB, But Haven’t Attempt To Trade Up No. 4 Overall

Troy Renck of Denver 7, citing multiple sources, reports that the Broncos haven’t attempted to trade up to No. 4 overall with the Falcons.

According to Renck, the price for Denver to move up from No. 9 to No. 4 overall would be “enormous” and as of now, haven’t explored the possibility.

Renck does, however, say that the Broncos are open to drafting a quarterback in the first round.

The Bengals are expected to sit where they are and take one of the best non-quarterback prospects and the same can be said for the Dolphins, who traded back to No. 12 before moving back up to No. 6.

A senior executive tells Ben Standig of The Athletic that the Lions are looking to make a trade and possibly move down from No. 7 overall, so it’s possible Denver could wait to see how the first six picks go before considering a move up a few spots.

Although, it’s just as possible they hold tight at No. 9 and see if a quarterback falls to them.

The Broncos have maintained that they’re comfortable with Drew Lock as their starting quarterback entering the 2021 season, but they could look to add a veteran at some point before training camp.

Teddy Bridgewater is one name that has been linked to Denver a lot in recent weeks, for what it’s worth.

We’ll have more regarding the Broncos as the news is available.