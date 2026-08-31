Broncos Placing LB Drew Sanders On IR

According to Matt Zenitz, the Broncos are placing LB Drew Sanders on injured reserve.

Sanders, 25, was selected with the No. 67 overall pick in the third round by the Broncos in the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s in the final year of his four-year, $5,734,727 rookie contract that included a $1,170,711 signing bonus.

In 2024, Sanders appeared in four games for the Broncos and recorded eight tackles and one sack.