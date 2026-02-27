Broncos Placing Second-Round Tender On RFA CB Ja’Quan McMillian

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Broncos are placing the second-round tender on restricted free agent CB Ja’Quan McMillian.

The second-round tender will cost $5.8 million for 2026 and entitle the Broncos to a second-round pick if another team signs McMillian to an offer sheet and they decline to match.

McMillian, 25, originally signed on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of East Carolina in 2022. He was among Denver’s final roster cuts as a rookie and re-signed to the practice squad.

Denver eventually promoted him to the active roster in January 2023 and he’s been on the squad ever since. The Broncos re-signed him as an exclusive rights free agent last offseason.

In 2025, McMillian appeared in all 17 games for the Broncos and recorded 56 tackles, five tackles for loss, four sacks, two interceptions, one fumble recovery, and scored one defensive touchdown.