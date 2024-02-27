Broncos Plan To Exercise Fifth-Year Option For CB Patrick Surtain II

Broncos GM George Paton said the team plans to pick up CB Patrick Surtain II‘s fifth-year option before the deadline this offseason, via Chris Tomasson.

This does not come as a surprise at all, as Surtain has established himself as one of the best cornerbacks in football and a key piece moving forward.

The option will be worth $19.8 million fully-guaranteed for the 2025 season.

Surtain, 23, is the son of long-time NFL cornerback Patrick Surtain. He was a unanimous first-team All-American as a junior at Alabama and declared early for the draft. The Broncos drafted Surtain with the No. 9 overall pick in 2021.

Surtain is entering the final year of a four-year, $20,962,629 contract with the Broncos that includes a $12,605,549 signing bonus. The Broncos will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2023, Surtain appeared in all 17 games for the Broncos and recorded 69 total tackles, one interception and 12 pass deflections.