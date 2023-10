Broncos Promote RB Dwayne Washington, Make Two Other Moves

The Denver Broncos officially promoted RB Dwayne Washington from the practice squad to their active roster, signed WR Michael Bandy to their practice squad, and designated DB P.J. Locke to return from injured reserve, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Washington, 29, is a former seventh-round pick of the Lions back in 2016. He spent two years in Detroit before being waived as they cut their roster down to 53 players coming out of the preseason.

Washington later signed on to the Saints’ practice squad at the start of the 2018 regular season. He was promoted to their active roster and eventually managed to make the 53-man roster. The Saints re-signed Washington to three consecutive one-year deals before joining the Broncos this summer.

In 2022, Washington appeared in 12 games and recorded 11 rushing attempts for 38 yards (3.5 YPC), one reception for seven yards, and 69 yards as a kickoff return specialist.