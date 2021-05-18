Broncos Re-Sign ERFA DB Trey Marshall

The Broncos have re-signed exclusive rights free agent DB Trey Marshall, per the NFL’s transaction wire.

Marshall, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Florida State back in 2018. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later re-signed to the Broncos practice squad.

Marshall managed to make the 53-man roster each of the past two seasons and re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent each year.

In 2020, Marshall appeared in 12 games for the Broncos and recorded five total tackles.