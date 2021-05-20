Broncos Re-Sign RFA LB Alexander Johnson

Broncos LB Alexander Johnson officially signed his restricted tender for the 2021 season on Thursday.

The Broncos used a second-round tender on Johnson that is projected to cost them around $3.384 million for the 2021 season.

Johnson, 29, wound up signing on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee in 2018. He managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason but was later waived and re-signed to the practice squad.

Denver re-signed Johnson to a futures deal for the 2019 season and he’s been on the roster ever since. He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2020, Johnson appeared in all 16 games for the Broncos and recorded 124 tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles and two pass defenses. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 22 linebacker out of 83 qualifying players.