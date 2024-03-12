Broncos Re-Signing TE Adam Trautman To Two-Year Deal

Mike Klis reports the Broncos are re-signing TE Adam Trautman to a two-year deal on Wednesday.

Trautman, 27, is a former third-round pick by the Saints back in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $4,499,405 contract when New Orleans traded him to Denver in exchange for a 2023 seventh-round pick.

In 2023, Trautman appeared in all 17 games and recorded 22 receptions for 204 yards (9.4 YPC) and three touchdowns.