Broncos Request Interview With 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans

According to Mike Klis, the Denver Broncos have requested an interview with 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans.

Klis adds Denver has formally requested an interview with Rams DC Raheem Morris, as expected.

The list of candidates for the Broncos is up to six:

Broncos DC Ejiro Evero (Scheduled)

Former Saints HC Sean Payton (Requested)

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Requested)

49ers DC DeMeco Ryans (Requested)

Rams DC Raheem Morris (Requested)

Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh

Ryans, 38, is a former second-round pick of the Texans back in 2006. He spent six years in Texans before he was traded to the Eagles in 2012.

Ryans was in the final year of his two-year, $7.5 million contract when he was released by Philadelphia.

He sat out the 2016 season before taking a defensive quality control coaching job with the 49ers. San Francisco promoted Ryans to inside linebackers coach a year later. In January 2021, Ryans was promoted to defensive coordinator by the 49ers.

In 2022, the 49ers defense ranks No. 2 in fewest yards allowed, No. 1 in fewest points allowed, No. 2 in fewest rushing yards allowed, and No. 19 in fewest passing yards allowed.

We’ll have more on the Broncos coaching search as the news is available.