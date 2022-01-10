Broncos Requested Interview With Patriots LB Coach Jerod Mayo

According to Adam Schefter, the Broncos have requested permission to interview Patriots LB coach Jerod Mayo for their head coaching vacancy.

Mayo interviewed for a couple of jobs last year and is expected to draw interest again this offseason.

Here’s where Denver’s coaching search currently stands

Interviews:

Patriots LBs coach Jerod Mayo (Requested)

Head Coach Candidates

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn

Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett

Mayo, 35, was drafted in the first round by the Patriots out of Tennessee in 2008. He played eight seasons with the team before retiring following the 2015 season.

He joined the Patriots coaching staff as an inside linebackers coach in 2019.

We’ll have more on the Broncos coaching search as the news is available.