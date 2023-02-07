Broncos Requesting Interview With Saints QB Coach Ronald Curry

According to Jeff Duncan, the Broncos plan to interview Saints QB coach Ronald Curry for their vacancy at offensive coordinator.

New Broncos HC Sean Payton is obviously quite familiar with Curry given he hired him in New Orleans. He’s already looking at bringing a number of his former assistants with him to Denver.

Curry has also received interest for some other offensive coordinator vacancies this offseason, including the Buccaneers.

Curry, 43, was a seventh-round pick by the Raiders out of North Carolina back in 2002 and played six seasons with the team.

He began his coaching career with the 49ers as an offensive assistant back in 2014 before joining the Saints in 2016.

Curry was promoted to WR coach in 2018 before being promoted to QB coach in 2021.