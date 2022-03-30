Broncos & Russell Wilson Haven’t Opened Contract Negotiations, Plan To Eventually

According to Jeff Howe, the Broncos and recently acquired QB Russell Wilson have yet to open contract negotiations since joining Denver, but plan to eventually.

Howe adds there is currently no timetable for a deal to be finalized given Broncos GM George Paton and HC Nathaniel Hackett have been focusing on free agency and the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft.

Howe writes that there is a mutual desire to get a deal done with the annual salary for quarterbacks passing $40 million annually, which could be the price range for Wilson’s next deal.

Wilson, 33, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $89.142 million contract when the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension that included a $65 million signing bonus.

Wilson stands to make base salaries of $19 million and $22 million over the final two years of his deal.

In 2021, Wilson has appeared in 13 games for the Seahawks and completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 2,875 yards, 22 touchdowns and five interceptions. He has also rushed for 178 yards and a touchdown.