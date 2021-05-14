Broncos Sign 11 Undrafted Free Agents

The Denver Broncos announced Friday that they’ve officially signed 11 undrafted free agents to contracts.
The full list includes:
- Iowa TE Shaun Beyer
- Georgia Tech ILB David Curry
- South Florida WR DeVontres Dukes
- Air Forge G Nolan Laufenberg
- Illinois State T Drew Himmelman
- Colorado State WR Warren Jackson
- Temple WR Branden Mack
- North Carolina A&T CB Mac McCain III
- Vanderbilt OLB Andre Mintze
- South Carolina FB Adam Prentice
- Stanford ILB Curtis Robinson
Jackson, 21, three-year starter at Colorado State and a first-team All-Mountain West selection in 2019. He wound up going undrafted a few weeks ago.
Jackson opted out of the 2020 season.
During his college career at Colorado State, Jackson caught 124 passes for 1,789 yards receiving and 14 touchdowns over the course of 33 games and three seasons.
