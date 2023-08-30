Broncos Sign 14 Players To PS

The Denver Broncos have announced they’ve signed 14 players to the practice squad.

We've signed 14 players to our practice squad. 📰 » https://t.co/UoCOrz9Lgc pic.twitter.com/lCAHUHaQNU — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 30, 2023

The full list of players includes:

RB Tyler Badie

RB Dwayne Washington

QB Ben DiNucci

CB Art Green

OLB Marcus Haynes

DL Jordan Jackson

DL Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi

T Demontrey Jacobs

DB Devon Key

DT PJ Mustipher

G Will Sherman

WR Michael Bandy

WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey

NT Tyler Lancaster

DiNucci, 26, originally began his college career at Pittsburgh before transferring to James Madison for the 2018 season. The Cowboys used the No. 231 overall pick in the seventh round on him in 2020.

DiNucci signed a four-year, $3,390,148 rookie contract that includes a $95,148 signing bonus. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to the Cowboys’ practice squad.

Dallas brought him back on a futures contract back in 2022 only to release him at the start of the season. He parlayed a strong season with the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons into a futures deal with the Broncos in May.

In 2020, DiNucci appeared in three games for the Cowboys and completed 23-43 pass attempts for 219 yards. He also rushed six times for 22 yards.