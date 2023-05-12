Broncos Sign 15 Undrafted Free Agents

The Denver Broncos announced Friday that they’ve signed 15 undrafted free agents to contracts.

The full list includes:

South Carolina tight end Nate Adkins Iowa inside linebacker Seth Benson Princeton guard Henry Byrd Jackson State wide receiver Dallas Daniels Western Colorado cornerback Darrious Gaines Houston cornerback Art Green Incarnate Word wide receiver Taylor Grimes Old Dominion outside linebacker Marcus Haynes Central Michigan outside linebacker Thomas Incoom South Florida tackle Demontrey Jacobs Kent State tight end Kris Leach Youngstown State RB Jaleel McLaughlin Penn State nose tackle P.J. Mustipher Illinois tackle Alex Palczewski Fort Valley State running back Emanuel Wilson

Green, 23, was a one-year starter at Houston. He was a second-team All-AAC selection as a senior.

Green wound up going undrafted out of Houston last month.

During his college career at Houston, Green appeared in 34 games making 15 starts and recording 76 tackles, 15 pass defenses and three interceptions.