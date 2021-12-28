Broncos Sign DT Akeem Spence To Practice Squad

According to Aaron Wilson, the Broncos signed DT Akeem Spence to their practice squad on Tuesday.

Denver’s practice squad now includes:

T Quinn Bailey TE Shaun Beyer T Drew Himmelman (COVID-19) DE Marquiss Spencer WR Seth Williams DE Jonathan Harris (COVID-19) WR Rico Gafford LB Barrington Wade (COVID-19) DB Duke Dawson (Injured) G Zack Johnson WR Tyrie Cleveland DB Ha Ha Clinton-Dix WR Travis Fulgham QB Anthony Gordon TE Caleb Wilson RB Damarea Crockett C Javon Patterson LB Pita Taumoepenu DT Akeem Spence

Spence, 29, is a former sixth-round pick by the Buccaneers back in 2013. He finished his four-year, $2,644,424 rookie contract with Tampa Bay before signing a three-year, $10.5 million contract with the Lions in 2017.

The Lions traded Spence to the Dolphins in 2018 for a conditional seventh-round draft pick. Miami released Spence during the preseason and he later signed on with the Eagles in September of 2019 but was cut loose after a month.

From there, he had a brief stint with the Jaguars before signing on with the Patriots last year. He returned to New England last offseason but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason. Washington briefly signed him earlier this month but cut him loose after a week.

In 2020, Spence appeared in six games for the Patriots and recorded nine tackles and no sacks.