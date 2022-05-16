Broncos Sign G Zack Johnson, Cut CB Cortez Davis

The Denver Broncos have announced that they’ve signed OL Zack Johnson. In a corresponding move, the team released CB Cortez Davis.
We’ve signed G Zack Johnson.
📰 » https://t.co/jwV1G9oAEz pic.twitter.com/ZlFX7YfKPU
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 16, 2022
Johnson, 28, wound up signing with the Packers after going undrafted in the 2020 NFL draft. Green Bay eventually released Johnson prior to the start of the 2021 season, where he eventually caught on with the Cardinals.
The Cardinals released Johnson last November and he eventually caught on with the Broncos.
Johnson has yet to appear in an NFL game.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!