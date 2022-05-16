Broncos Sign G Zack Johnson, Cut CB Cortez Davis

The Denver Broncos have announced that they’ve signed OL Zack Johnson. In a corresponding move, the team released CB Cortez Davis.

Johnson, 28, wound up signing with the Packers after going undrafted in the 2020 NFL draft. Green Bay eventually released Johnson prior to the start of the 2021 season, where he eventually caught on with the Cardinals.

The Cardinals released Johnson last November and he eventually caught on with the Broncos.

Johnson has yet to appear in an NFL game.