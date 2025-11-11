Broncos Sign OT Geron Christian Among Four Roster Moves

The Denver Broncos announced they have signed OT Geron Christian off the Cowboys’ practice squad.

In correspondence, the Broncos waived WR Michael Bandy and placed LB Karene Reid on injured reserve. The Broncos also released OT Marques Cox from the practice squad.

Christian, 29, was selected by Washington in the third round out of Louisville in 2018. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3,428,992 contract that included a $968,992 signing bonus when he was waived by Washington and claimed by the Texans during the 2021 NFL season.

From there, he signed on with the Chiefs, but was waived and later claimed by the Dolphins where he finished out the year. Christian signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins the following year.

Christian had stints with the Texans, Browns and Rams before he returned to Cleveland last year.

From there, he signed a contract with Dallas in August but was released coming out of the preseason.

In 2024, Christian appeared in five games for the Rams and Browns.