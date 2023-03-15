Broncos Signing CB/KR Tremon Smith

According to Aaron Wilson, the Broncos are signing CB/KR Tremon Smith to a two-year deal.

Wilson adds the deal can have a maximum value of $5.5 million.

The veteran has carved out a role as a reserve defensive back and strong kick returner so far in his career.

Smith, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million contract with Kansas City but was placed on waivers and later claimed by the Packers.

After being waived by the Packers he was signed to the Eagles’ practice squad. Philadelphia brought him back on a futures contract for 2020 before waiving him. He caught on with the Colts and signed to their practice squad after training camp.

Smith signed a one-year, $1.1 million contract with the Texans in 2021 and signed a one-year extension with the team during the season.

In 2022, Smith appeared in all 17 games for the Texans, recording 20 total tackles, one tackle for loss, three forced fumbles, two interceptions and four pass deflections. He added 417 kickoff return yards and 53 punt return yards.