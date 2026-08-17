Vikings Officially Place LB Jamal Adams On IR

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have officially placed LB Jamal Adams on season-ending injured reserve.

The Vikings also announced they have signed UDFA CB Bryce Phillips to a contract.

Adams suffered a significant knee injury in the team’s preseason opener on Saturday.

Adams, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Jets out of LSU back in 2017. He played out the fourth year of his four-year rookie contract worth $22,256,084, which included a signing bonus of $14,326,244.

The Jets exercised Adams’ fifth-year option before ultimately trading him to the Seahawks for a package including two first-round picks. Seattle later signed him to a four-year, $70 million extension in August of 2021.

The Seahawks released Adams, and he eventually signed on with the Titans. He signed with the Lions’ practice squad in December 2024 before being released.

From there, he signed a one-year deal with the Raiders last year and signed with the Vikings this offseason.

In 2024, Adams appeared in 17 games for the Raiders, making four starts. He tallied 45 tackles, five tackles for loss, a sack, and a forced fumble.