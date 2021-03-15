Broncos Signing CB Ronald Darby To Three-Year, $30M Contract

Adam Schefter reports that the Broncos are signing free agent CB Ronald Darby to a three-year contract on Monday.

According to Ian Rapoport, Darby is signing a three-year, $30 million contract with $19 million fully guaranteed.

Darby, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Bills out of Florida State back in 2015. The Eagles traded WR Jordan Matthews and a 2018 third-round pick to the Bills in return for Darby in 2017.

Darby played out the final year of his four-year, $4.569 million contract before returning to the Eagles last year on a one-year contract. From there, he agreed to a one-year, $4 million contract with Washington last year.

In 2020, Darby appeared in all 16 games for Washington and recorded 55 tackles, no interceptions, a fumble recovery and 16 passes defended.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2021 Free Agents list.