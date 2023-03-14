Broncos Signing FB Michael Burton To One-Year Deal

According to Ian Rapoport, the Broncos are signing former Chiefs FB Michael Burton to a one-year contract.

Burton, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Lions back in 2015. He signed a four-year, $2.46 million contract and made base salaries of $615,000 and $705,000 over the remainder of the contract.

The Lions waived Burton in 2017, after which he was claimed by the Bears and finished out the remainder of his rookie deal. He had a brief stint with the Saints before signing on with Washington in 2019.

From there, Burton returned to the Saints on a one-year contract before signing two consecutive one-year deals with the Chiefs.

In 2022, Burton appeared in all 17 games and recorded five rushing attempts for seven yards and two receptions for 11 yards.