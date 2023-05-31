Broncos Signing K Elliott Fry

According to Tom Pelissero, the Broncos are signing K Elliott Fry to a contract.

He was one of the kickers that tried out for the team recently after they cut veteran K Brandon McManus.

There are currently no other kickers on Denver’s roster, so Fry would seem to have the early lead on winning the job. However, the Broncos could still bring in more competition for Fry with months to go until the start of the season.

Fry, 28, wound up going undrafted out of South Carolina back in 2017. Fry joined the Orlando Apollos of the now-defunct AAF in 2019 and converted all 14 field goals he attempted with a long of 44 yards.

The Bears signed him to a contract before cutting him loose during the preseason. From there, Fry had brief stints with the Ravens, Panthers, Buccaneers, Falcons, Chiefs, Packers and Bengals. He was waived by the Jaguars during the 2022 preseason.

Fry was with the Cardinals on a futures deal earlier this offseason but ended up being cut in May.

In 2021, Fry appeared in two games for the Chiefs and Bengals and converted 4 of 5 field goal attempts and 4 of 5 extra point tries.