Broncos Signing OL Kyle Fuller

Aaron Wilson reports that the Broncos have reached an agreement in principle with OL Kyle Fuller.

Fuller, 29, was originally drafted in the seventh round of the 2014 draft by the Texans. After Fuller spent four years with Houston, Washington claimed him off of waivers in 2018.

Fuller caught on with the Dolphins in 2019 but was cut coming out of camp. From there, he signed on to the Seahawks’ practice squad and was later brought up to the active roster where he remained since.

In 2022, Fuller appeared in 17 games for the Seahawks but did not start in any of those games.