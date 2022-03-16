Broncos Signing OL Tom Compton To One-Year Deal

The Denver Broncos are planning on signing OL Tom Compton to a one-year deal, according to Ryan O’Halloran.
Compton will provide veteran depth and starting experience to Denver’s offensive line.
Compton, 32, is a former sixth-round pick out of South Dakota by Washington back in 2012. Compton spent four years in Washington before signed a one-year contract with the Falcons in 2016.
Compton spent a year with the Bears and Vikings before the Jets signed him for the 2019 season. The 49ers had signed Compton to a one-year, $3 million deal in 2020 but later restructured it.
The 49ers re-signed Compton to a one-year deal this past offseason.
In 2021, Compton appeared in all 17 games for the 49ers and started seven games.
