Broncos Signing OLB Jonathan Kongbo To Practice Squad

The Denver Broncos are signing OLB Jonathan Kongbo to their practice squad, according to Mike Klis.
Here’s the Broncos updated practice squad:
- DE McTelvin Agim
- T Quinn Bailey
- DE Jonathan Harris
- CB Faion Hicks
- QB Josh Johnson
- ILB Kana’i Mauga
- CB Ja’Quan McMillian
- G Netane Muti
- RB Devine Ozigbo
- OL William Sherman
- DB Anthony Harris
- LB Harvey Langi
- WR Trinity Benson
- LS Mitchell Fraboni
- LS Joe Fortunato
- OLB Jonathan Kongbo
Kongbo, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Tennessee back in 2020. He was drafted by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the CFL with the No. 5 overall pick.
The 49ers signed Kongbo to a futures contract, but ended up releasing him with an injury settlement prior to the start of the season. From there, Denver signed Kongbo to a futures contract this past January and he’s been on and off the Broncos’ practice squad and active roster ever since.
During his three-year college career, Kongbo recorded 51 tackles, 3.5 sacks, two interceptions and a pass defense over the course of 23 games.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!