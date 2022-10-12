Broncos Signing OLB Jonathan Kongbo To Practice Squad

The Denver Broncos are signing OLB Jonathan Kongbo to their practice squad, according to Mike Klis.

Here’s the Broncos updated practice squad:

DE McTelvin Agim T Quinn Bailey DE Jonathan Harris CB Faion Hicks QB Josh Johnson ILB Kana’i Mauga CB Ja’Quan McMillian G Netane Muti RB Devine Ozigbo OL William Sherman DB Anthony Harris LB Harvey Langi WR Trinity Benson LS Mitchell Fraboni LS Joe Fortunato OLB Jonathan Kongbo

Kongbo, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Tennessee back in 2020. He was drafted by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the CFL with the No. 5 overall pick.

The 49ers signed Kongbo to a futures contract, but ended up releasing him with an injury settlement prior to the start of the season. From there, Denver signed Kongbo to a futures contract this past January and he’s been on and off the Broncos’ practice squad and active roster ever since.

During his three-year college career, Kongbo recorded 51 tackles, 3.5 sacks, two interceptions and a pass defense over the course of 23 games.