Broncos Signing OLB Ronnie Perkins Off Patriots Practice Squad

According to Tom Pelissero, the Broncos are signing OLB Ronnie Perkins to their active roster from the Patriots practice squad.

Denver’s had some injuries at edge rusher so Perkins will beef up their depth there.

Perkins, 23, was a three-year starter at Oklahoma and was named second-team All-Big 12 in 2019 and 2020. The Patriots took Perkins with pick No. 96 overall in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Perkins signed a four-year deal worth $4,785,850 that also included a $840,618 signing bonus. He was in the third year of that deal when the Patriots waived him coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad.

Unfortunately due to injuries, Perkins has yet to appear in an NFL game.